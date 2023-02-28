India Implements Most Internet Shutdowns For Fifth Straight Year: Report

India implemented the most internet shutdowns for the fifth consecutive year with at least 84 disruptions in 2022, according to a report by a digital civil rights group.

The country accounted for more than half or approximately 58% of all shutdowns that were documented in the database of the Shutdown Tracker Optimization Project, Access Now said.

Ukraine saw the second highest disruptions with 22 shutdowns, which were imposed by the Russian military during the war. Iran shut down the internet 18 times, breaking its own annual record with layers of suspensions during massive protests around the country. Myanmar witnessed the fourth highest shutdowns, followed by Bangladesh, Jordan, Libya, Sudan and Turkmenistan, the report said.

"Ongoing shutdowns in Tigray, Ethiopia, since 2020 and in regions across Myanmar since 2021 highlight the cruelty of singular prolonged blackouts in exacerbating humanitarian crises," it said.

These shutdowns demonstrate a pattern of entrenchment in its use. Countries repeatedly use this tactic—both over time and within the annual reporting period—or persist in keeping people in the dark for extended periods, the report said.