G-20 Host India Resists Calling Russia’s War a ‘War’

“India’s reluctance to use the word war has got to do with its official stand, which is staying neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war,” Swasti Rao, associate fellow at the New Delhi-based Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses’ Europe and Eurasia Centre told Bloomberg Television. “It has little to do with the role India is trying to play, which is calling for de-escalation and trying to mediate in many ways.”