India-Canada News Live: Canada Says Taking Action To Ensure Safety Of Staff In India
Catch all the live updates on India-Canada diplomatic row here.
One Of Punjab's Most-Wanted Criminals Killed In Canada
Gangster Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified persons, PTI reported citing sources. It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry, the report said.
Singh, who faced at least 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, was killed on Wednesday night Canada time, the sources said.
Belonging to Duneke Kalan village in Punjab's Moga district, he fled to Canada in December in 2017.
NDTV reported that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the killing.
Taking Action To Ensure Safety Of Staff In India, Says Canada
Canada said it is taking action to ensure safety of staff in India, Bloomberg reported citing a statement by the country's high commission to India. It said Canada expects India to provide for security of diplomats.
India Suspends Visa Services In Canada
Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended until further notice amid a diplomatic row following the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in the North American nation.
"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates," said an alert on the website of BLS International, a global visa outsourcing services provider.
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had on Monday alleged the involvement of 'agents of the Indian government' in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.
Both the countries expelled a senior diplomat each in tit-for-tat moves. India outrightly rejected the claim "absurd" and "motivated".
The U.S. State Department spokesperson has said, "we are deeply concerned" made by Trudeau, the PTI reported. "We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners.”