India-Canada News Live: Canada Says Taking Action To Ensure Safety Of Staff In India

Gangster Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified persons, PTI reported citing sources. It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry, the report said.

Singh, who faced at least 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, was killed on Wednesday night Canada time, the sources said.

Belonging to Duneke Kalan village in Punjab's Moga district, he fled to Canada in December in 2017.

NDTV reported that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the killing.