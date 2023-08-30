INDIA Bloc To Provide Formidable Alternative To Bring Political Change: Sharad Pawar

Asked about BSP chief Mayawati, Pawar said, "It is not known on whose side she is. Earlier she has had a dialogue with BJP."

On Muslim parties like the AIUDF not being part of the alliance, Pawar said, "They have spoken with me and are inclined to go with us. But I can't decide on this alone; we will have to speak with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on this. There will be a collective decision on that and till then accepting their overtures is difficult."

He said there is no such proposal on the inclusion of Akali Dal, 'but, if they are inclined we can think about it'.