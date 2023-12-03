INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet On Dec. 6 With Lok Sabha Elections 2024 In Sight

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA bloc, are likely to meet on Dec. 6, to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Sunday.

During the meeting, which will be held at Congree President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to unitedly take on the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the polls.

The Congress was awaiting the results of assembly elections in five states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram--before finalising the opposition bloc's strategy and seat-sharing arrangement for the general elections.

Counting of votes is underway in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Trends so far show that BJP is set to form the governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress in Telangana.

The counting of votes for Mizoram elections will be held on Monday.

At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the general elections next year. So far, it has held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The sources said the opposition leaders would now plan joint rallies that were put on hold due to the assembly elections. One such rally planned in the first week of October in Bhopal was cancelled at the last moment.

Talks on seat-sharing would also gain momentum now, the sources said.

Some parties like Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party wanted early finalisation of seat-sharing but the talks were delayed due to the assembly elections.