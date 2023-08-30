INDIA Alliance Meeting Mumbai: Date, Time, List Of Parties And What To Expect
The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July.
The leaders of the national opposition alliance INDIA are set to meet in Mumbai this week.
In the two-day conclave, the coalition will likely announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.
The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The name INDIA which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was finalised in the Bengaluru meeting.
Here's all you need to know about the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai:
INDIA Alliance Meeting: Date And Time
The INDIA alliance members are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.
INDIA Alliance: Full List Of Parties
Here are the 26 parties in the Opposition's INDIA alliance:
Indian National Congress (INC)
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Janata Dal (United)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
Samajwadi Party (SP)
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
Communist Party of India (CPI)
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Communist Party of (Marxist Leninist) Liberation
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
All India Forward Bloc
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
Kerala Congress (Mani)
Kerala Congress (Joseph)
PTI reported that there are speculations of some more regional outfits joining the 26-party opposition alliance at its Mumbai conclave.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday had said that 'a few more' political parties were likely to join the INDIA alliance in Mumbai. He, however, did not reveal the names of the likely entrants to the alliance.
"We will discuss issues related to seat sharing and will also finalise several other agenda in the Mumbai meeting. A few more political parties will join the INDIA coalition and it will be announced in the next meeting," PTI quoted Kumar as saying.
INDIA Alliance Meeting: What To Expect?
Apart from the likely announcement of a coordination committee and the revealing of the alliance logo, the leaders would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.
The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat sharing, PTI reported.
"The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime," RJD's Manoj Jha told PTI.
The Opposition alliance is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital.
Besides, the members will also likely discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance.
At the conclave held in the Karnataka capital last month, Congress president Kharge had said the opposition will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said their fight was against BJP's ideology