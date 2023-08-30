INDIA Alliance Meeting Mumbai: Date, Time, List Of Parties And What To Expect

The leaders of the national opposition alliance INDIA are set to meet in Mumbai this week.

In the two-day conclave, the coalition will likely announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.

The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The name INDIA which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was finalised in the Bengaluru meeting.

Here's all you need to know about the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai: