In Rajasthan, Congress Tries To Counter BJP's Beneficiary Politics

Taking a leaf out of the electoral playbook of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it seems Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is trying to defeat his opponents in the upcoming elections by using a similar strategy.

Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has managed to transform the voter base of the BJP by successfully expanding the social and electoral base of the party, Gehlot is walking the same path of creating beneficiaries through the social schemes of his government.

The Rajasthan government's recent decision to provide 12 cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 each beginning April 1, 2023, is a step toward creating a dedicated list of beneficiaries who are likely to vote for Congress under Gehlot in the state election in December-January 2023.

The state government has decided that it will identify people who are below the poverty line and have managed to get cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme. So far, it has been announced that these BPL families will get 12 cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 each. The assessment of the state government suggests that there are at least 22.47 lakh families below the poverty line out of the 93.09 lakh families in the state. To put things in perspective, there are at least 24% of families that are below the poverty line in Rajasthan, and these schemes have the capability to make the voters swing in favour of a particular political party.

“We are confident that the beneficiary politics started by chief minister Ashok Gehlot will help the Congress in the coming elections," said Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, cabinet minister in the Gehlot government. He handles the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments.

"Whenever there is development work carried out and people benefit then, it is obvious that it helps in elections. We are confident that the people of Rajasthan will help us in the elections," Khachariyawas said. "The country is suffering from price rises and these steps by the Rajasthan government will help offset the problem of inflation for people.”

Going by the promises being made by Gehlot in the past few days, he is trying to create his own model of development that will not only help him counter the surge of the BJP but also help him consolidate his position electorally in the state elections.

The impact of politics on beneficiaries can be seen in the BJP's surge over the last eight years since PM Modi took office. The party has steadily managed to transform itself into a mass organisation with the support of beneficiary schemes that cut across caste and religion. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 17.16 crore votes, which increased to 22.90 crore in 2019, an increase of 5.74 crore because of the support it enjoyed by the financially weaker sections.

While providing subsidised cooking gas can be seen as the first step in creating beneficiaries loyal to the Gehlot led government, the state is also working on the plan to provide subsidised oil, lentils, flour, and rice. This plan is expected to be unveiled in the budget session of the Rajasthan government. The basket of subsidised food items that the state government will provide is expected to target families in the BPL category once more.

All the Congress governments in different states and the party as well have been continuously talking about the impact of inflation on the poor, especially the impact of rising fuel and gas cylinder prices on the poor, said a senior Congress leader from Rajasthan on the condition of anonymity. Both of these steps are being taken to help the poor and financially weaker sections to manage the impact of inflation, the leader said, adding that this is an attempt to reduce the impact of rising prices on the poor.

Apart from reaching out to the financially weaker section of the state, the Rajasthan government has also announced that it will implement the controversial old pension scheme that has become a bone of contention between the union and opposition-ruled governments in states.

According to rough estimates by the state government, it is expected that the old pension scheme can impact at least 5.50 lakh employees under the Rajasthan government. The benefits of the old pension scheme, when implemented, will reach all state government employees. The success among state government employees will help the Gehlot government reach out to the middle class and also to the lower middle class in the state.

There is no doubt that there must be a greater debate in the country on the discernment of subsidies, the Congress leader quoted earlier said. The merits and drawbacks of merit-based subsidies must be discussed, but such discussions and lines of debate become blurred during elections, the leader said. The BJP has also promised several subsidies in its manifestos during the elections but it only blames the Congress and other opposition parties for providing subsidies to people, party leader said.