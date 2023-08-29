If Supply Chains Disrupted, Whole World Suffers: S Jaishankar To NDTV

The key issue facing the B20 grouping is supply chain, especially after the Covid pandemic showed how issues in supply chain can disrupt economies, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

B20 is the official dialogue forum of G20 to engage with the global business community.

"The key issue before B20 is the supply chain. Manufacturing is over-concentrated. The pandemic proved that a situation like this can disrupt economies," Dr Jaishankar said.

He said there is a need to focus on ways to democratise the global supply chain and how to encourage green growth through sustainability. The minister added that it was critical to plug the gaps in investment flow, digital equity and gender issues.

"If G20 doesn't raise these issues, who will?" he asked.

The massive impact of the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict on global supply chain had resulted in steep rise in the prices of essential commodities across the world.

