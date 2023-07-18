BQPrimePolitics'I-N-D-I-A': Here's The List Of 26 Parties Part Of Opposition Alliance That Will Take On NDA
ADVERTISEMENT

'I-N-D-I-A': Here's The List Of 26 Parties Part Of Opposition Alliance That Will Take On NDA

The acronym I-N-D-I-A which stands for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance was finalised at the meeting in Bengaluru.

18 Jul 2023, 4:12 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@INCIndia</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@INCIndia

The alliance of Opposition parties that will take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be called I-N-D-I-A.

The acronym I-N-D-I-A which stands for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance was finalised at the opposition party meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Soon after the reports emerged, politicians from several opposition parties tweeted to confirm the development.

"So 2024 will be Team INDIA Vs Team NDA Chak De, INDIA!" Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

"Chak De! INDIA," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in a one-word tweet.

According to NDTV, at the dinner meeting on Monday, all political parties were asked to suggest names, and these were discussed on Tuesday. Earlier, the coalition of opposition parties was called United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

List Of Parties Part Of 'I-N-D-I-A' Alliance

According to news agency PTI, these are the parties who attended the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru and will be a part of the 'I-N-D-I-A' alliance.

  1. Indian National Congress: The Congress is the largest party in the opposition bloc with 80 MPs (49 in Lok Sabha and 31 in Rajya Sabha).

  2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

  3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

  4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

  5. Janata Dal (United)

  6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

  7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

  8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

  9. Shiv Sena (UBT)

  10. Samajwadi Party (SP) 

  11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

  12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

  13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)

  14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

  15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)

  16. Communist Party of India (CPI)

  17. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

  18. All India Forward Bloc

  19. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) 

  20. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

  21. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) 

  22. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation

  23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)

  24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

  25. Kerala Congress (M)

  26. Kerala Congress (Joseph) 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT