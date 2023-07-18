'I-N-D-I-A': Here's The List Of 26 Parties Part Of Opposition Alliance That Will Take On NDA
The acronym I-N-D-I-A which stands for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance was finalised at the meeting in Bengaluru.
The alliance of Opposition parties that will take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be called I-N-D-I-A.
The acronym I-N-D-I-A which stands for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance was finalised at the opposition party meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, NDTV reported.
Soon after the reports emerged, politicians from several opposition parties tweeted to confirm the development.
"So 2024 will be Team INDIA Vs Team NDA Chak De, INDIA!" Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.
So 2024 will be— Priyanka Chaturvedið®ð³ (@priyankac19) July 18, 2023
Team INDIA
Vs
Team NDA
Chak De, INDIA!
"Chak De! INDIA," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in a one-word tweet.
Chak De! INDIA— Derek O'Brien | à¦¡à§à¦°à§à¦ à¦'à¦¬à§à¦°à¦¾à¦¯à¦¼à§à¦¨ (@derekobrienmp) July 18, 2023
According to NDTV, at the dinner meeting on Monday, all political parties were asked to suggest names, and these were discussed on Tuesday. Earlier, the coalition of opposition parties was called United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
List Of Parties Part Of 'I-N-D-I-A' Alliance
According to news agency PTI, these are the parties who attended the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru and will be a part of the 'I-N-D-I-A' alliance.
Indian National Congress: The Congress is the largest party in the opposition bloc with 80 MPs (49 in Lok Sabha and 31 in Rajya Sabha).
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Janata Dal (United)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Samajwadi Party (SP)
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Communist Party of India (CPI)
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
All India Forward Bloc
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
Kerala Congress (M)
Kerala Congress (Joseph)