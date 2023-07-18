'I-N-D-I-A': Here's The List Of 26 Parties Part Of Opposition Alliance That Will Take On NDA

The alliance of Opposition parties that will take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be called I-N-D-I-A.

The acronym I-N-D-I-A which stands for Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance was finalised at the opposition party meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Soon after the reports emerged, politicians from several opposition parties tweeted to confirm the development.

"So 2024 will be Team INDIA Vs Team NDA Chak De, INDIA!" Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.