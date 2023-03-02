How The BJP Is Scripting Victory In The North East With Modi, Christian And Tribal Push

On Thursday, the BJP successfully retained its firm control on a large part of North East India, a region that had little or no presence of the party before 2014. After securing victories in both Tripura and Nagaland, and in Meghalaya where it is in talks with old ally National People's Party again to form the government, the party 's campaign and performance have made it clear that it is altering the rules of the political landscape in the region that for long has been dominated by regional parties and sentiment.

The BJP banked on the popularity of PM Narendra Modi's Act East policy, a number of central schemes, extensive work of the RSS, support of the Bengali settlers and its continuous outreach to tribal communities—including the dominant Christian community in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The Union budget of 2023-24 has specifically increased allocation five times under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North East, which the party emphasised will be implemented by the North-Eastern Council to bring development in the region long plagued by lack of proper roads, bridges, airports and lack of livelihood opportunities.



The stakes were high for the BJP in the North East, particularly in Tripura as it was nothing short of an ideological victory in 2018 when the BJP—after having failed to win a single seat in 2013—got a majority on its own and defeated the Left Front that was in power in the state for over three decades. A crack team of BJP leaders, such as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sambit Patra, Mahesh Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Rituraj Sinha and Nalin Kohli were specifically tasked with the work of going all out and ensuring the states voted for the lotus.



Across the three states, the BJP ran a determined campaign with its bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but it was in Tripura that the party put in all its might—mainly to root out all anti-incumbency against the government. It talked about free ration, housing scheme, pay commission benefits for government employees and, most importantly, safety for women.



"The party now knows how to address disappointment in people and translate it to acceptance. It is sheer hard work and outreach in last five-six months," a senior party leader said.



The BJP in Tripura was fighting the combined might of Left parties and Congress, and the emerging regional player TIPRA Motha—led by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, who had raised the sensitive issue of changing demography of the state, and demanded protection for tribals through constitutionally autonomous Greater Tipraland.

While Tipra Motha managed to get a significant amount of tribal votes, particularly in the 20 reserved seats, the BJP-IPFT combine won 31 out of 60 constituencies and is all set to return to power. The BJP had focused on the consolidation of the Bengali vote—nearly 60% voters are Bengalis—apart from talking about the work done by the central government for tribals. BJP leaders kept stressing that greater Tipraland will never happen, which party leaders say led to further consolidation of Bengali votes in favour of the BJP.

In states, such as Tripura, where it wants to grow politically with organisational strength and ideological heft, the BJP relied on its own extensive machinery of state and central leaders and left no stone unturned to reach a critical mass of voters.

In Meghalaya, it contested separately from former ally Conrad Sangma's NPP, making it clear right from the beginning that even a hung assembly will be to its advantage. In Nagaland, although it was a foregone conclusion that the BJP-NDPP combine would return to power as there was no opposition, the BJP focused on managing its ally and retaining its domination by refining its Christian outreach, raising issues of border safety and peace accord that are important to the country.

This shift shows how the BJP is steadily gaining a position of dominance in the North East and is now setting the rules of the game, choosing strategically where it wants a complete majority on its own and where it wants to rule by proxy.