Home Ministry Gives Nod To Prosecute Manish Sisodia In 'Snooping' Case
The Delhi government as well as the Aam Aadmi Party have called the allegations against Sisodia 'completely false'.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has given its nod to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged case of snooping.
The ministry on Feb. 17 sanctioned Sisodia's prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged collection of political intelligence by the Feedback Unit established in 2015. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had earlier approved the Central Bureau of Investigation's request.
After coming to power in Delhi, the AAP set up the Feedback Unit through a cabinet decision on Sept. 29, 2015, according to the CBI’s preliminary report. While the FBU indulged in gathering political intelligence, it has no legislative or judicial legality, the CBI alleged. The Delhi government did not take sanctions from the L-G for appointments to the FBU, the CBI said.
The unit was set up to gather relevant information and feedback about institutions falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, and while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved the proposal in a cabinet meeting in 2015, no agenda note was circulated, the report said.
It's the second case where Sisodia has come under the central agency's radar. The CBI had summoned him on Feb. 26 in the alleged liquor scam. The agency questioned him on Oct. 17 last year and also searched his home and bank lockers. But Sisodia has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet.
The BJP has been demanding action against Sisodia. The Delhi unit of the party recently marched to the Delhi Secretariat demanding his resignation over allegations of snooping. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP, since its inception, has been working with hostility towards its political opponents.
Sisodia had then hit back saying the BJP’s existence was dependent on getting The CBI, ED and Pegasus to conspire against opposition leaders. “Till now, CBI, ED and Delhi Police have registered 163 cases against us. About 134 of these cases have been dismissed by the courts and in the rest of the cases also, the BJP-led Centre has not been able to provide any evidence. These cases are politically motivated," the Delhi government earlier said refuting the charges.