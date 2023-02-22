Home Ministry Gives Nod To Prosecute Manish Sisodia In 'Snooping' Case

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given its nod to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged case of snooping.

The ministry on Feb. 17 sanctioned Sisodia's prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged collection of political intelligence by the Feedback Unit established in 2015. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had earlier approved the Central Bureau of Investigation's request.

The Delhi government as well as the Aam Aadmi Party have called the allegations against Sisodia “completely false”.

After coming to power in Delhi, the AAP set up the Feedback Unit through a cabinet decision on Sept. 29, 2015, according to the CBI’s preliminary report. While the FBU indulged in gathering political intelligence, it has no legislative or judicial legality, the CBI alleged. The Delhi government did not take sanctions from the L-G for appointments to the FBU, the CBI said.

The unit was set up to gather relevant information and feedback about institutions falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, and while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved the proposal in a cabinet meeting in 2015, no agenda note was circulated, the report said.