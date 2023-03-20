Historic Factors May Be An Impediment To Hindutva In Karnataka: James Manor

Is there a reason, one above all, why hardline Hindutva has, so far, only had a pocketed impact in Karnataka and has not become the overarching narrative, like in Uttar Pradesh?

James Manor: If the attempt to create communal divisions falls short, except in a few pockets where it has found traction in earlier years, the explanation will be complex. In part, it will owe something to the moderate approach to minorities, especially Muslims, by Yediyurappa, all through the many years when he led the BJP in Karnataka.

He always made efforts to reassure Muslims that they would be protected -- partly because he did not believe that polarisation would have broad support. So, for the BJP, the recent drive to polarise is new and unfamiliar to voters, which may limit its appeal.

But another part of the explanation requires us to look more deeply into the political culture of the state, and its material underpinnings. In much of Karnataka, land was more evenly distributed than in other Indian regions, so that landlessness was less widespread. Many members of disadvantaged groups -- whether we mean 'lower' Hindu castes or Muslims -- therefore had at least some minimal economic resources and autonomy. As a result, caste hierarchies in much of Karnataka were less steep and less harsh than in many other states, and communal relations were less bitter.

Then from 1972 onward, Devaraj Urs made politics more inclusive of these disadvantaged groups -- so that politics, like social interactions, became more moderate and marked by a spirit of compromise and bargaining. That history is an impediment to any effort at communal polarisation.