The World Backed Two Generals, And Put Sudan On The Path To War

When asked for comment, a senior Biden administration official said it was too soon for the US to regret its engagement with the generals because talks had been underway about transitioning to a civilian government. Ultimately, the fault was with the two men who failed to make the right compromises for the future of their nation, the official said.

But the result of not acting was that the generals felt emboldened while the mandate of then-Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was weakened, according to two current senior western diplomats and a former senior US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The entire approach on Sudan was misguided from the outset, said several senior western officials who traveled to the capital for meetings with Burhan and Hemedti in recent years.

The US along with the UK, France, Germany and others tried to provide life support to Sudan’s transition to democracy at a donors’ conference in Paris in May 2021, raising nearly $2 billion in pledges and investments. It was too little too late.

“There’s a number of different travesties along the way,” said Hafsa Halawa, a Dubai-based non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute think tank. “What we have seen is basically the West seeking to take the easy option, which was to negotiate with the men with guns.”

No end to the violence

At least 499 people have been killed and 4,700 wounded since fighting began, according to the World Health Organization. Some 20,000 Sudanese who fled the country are sheltering in Chad. Nearly every hospital in Khartoum has been shuttered, with some being used as military camps. Fighting is currently focused on the capital, and the white 19th century palace where the Feb. 8 delegation — Peter Lord, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa, Annette Weber, the EU’s special envoy to the region, and Bob Fairweather, her British counterpart — met the generals. The palace has become the symbol of victory the two men most covet.

There have been four attempts at a ceasefire, including one during Eid al-Fitr, the holiest holiday for Muslims, but all have failed to bring calm. A short lull last weekend, and again this week, allowed diplomats, United Nations officials and some foreign nationals to be evacuated. Foreign officials fear that a 72-hour ceasefire that ended on Thursday was just a way to remove more people from the country so that the generals can finally go full out against each other.

In the weeks leading up to the war, Burhan and Hemedti talked about how to integrate the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group into the Sudanese National Army over several dinners and afternoon teas, according to five Western diplomats involved in the talks. But as disagreements emerged over the chain of command, they began preparing for war, amassing troops and heavy weaponry in Khartoum.