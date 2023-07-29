Here’s How Trump Allegedly Tried To Delete Documents Footage

June 24 — After Trump’s lawyers receive the subpoena and discusses it with Trump, Nauta gets a text message from a co-worker saying Trump wants to see him. Less than two hours later, Nauta cancels a plan to travel with Trump to Illinois the next day and instead books a trip to Palm Beach. Nauta gives colleagues “inconsistent explanations” for the sudden change, telling a Secret Service agent that he needs to check on a family member.