Here Are The High Profile Guests Who Attended The State Dinner At The White House

The State Dinner was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

23 Jun 2023, 12:08 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on June 23, 2023. (Photo: Narendra Modi official Twitter account)</p></div>
The State Dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden & First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at the White House saw many well-known industrialists and Indian government representatives being part of the event.

From Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani to Google's Sundar Pichai - from Nita Ambani to Indra Nooyi, the event was attended by many well-known faces.

Here are a few glimpses of these guests arriving at the White House for the State Dinner.

RIL's Mukesh Ambani and Wife Nita Ambani

Anand Mahindra - Chairman of Mahindra Group

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath

Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo

Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan

A few hours ago, Mahindra Group chairman - Anand Mahindra shared some visuals from the state dinner on his Twitter account and wrote:

"I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish"

The State Dinner was attended by US and Indian representatives across various spectrums at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn at the White House.

Around 400 guests reportedly attended the state dinner.

State Dinner Menu

Earlier, Jill Biden held a media briefing that provided the details of the menu for the State Dinner. She acknowledged Prime Minister's vegetarian diet and mentioned that Chef Nina Curtis will work with the White House Chef Cris Comerford to create a stunning vegetarian menu.

The first course on the State dinner included marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. The main course included stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

Full List Of State Dinner Guest List

The White House had released a full list of the diginitaries who will be attending the state dinner in presence of President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

  • Ms. Huma Abedin & Ms. Heba Abedin

  • Ms. Reem Acra & Dr. Nicolas Tabbal

  • The Honorable Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady & Mr. Charles Biro

  • Ms. Revathi Advaithi & Mr. Jeevan Mulgund

  • Mr. Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Cat Davis Ahmed

  • The Honorable Kiran Ahuja, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management & Mr. Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management

  • Mr. Sam Altman & Mr. Oliver Mulherin

  • Mr. Mukesh Ambani & Ms. Nita Ambani

  • The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Mrs. Charlene Austin

  • Mr Arindam Bagchi, Additional Secretary and Official Spokesperson of the Republic of India

  • Ms. Bela Bajaria & Ms. Rekha Bajaria

  • Dr. Bharat Barai & Mrs. Panna Barai

  • The Honorable John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Holly Holzer Bass

  • Mr. Josh Bekenstein & Ms. Anita Bekenstein

  • Mr. Joshua Bell

  • The Honorable Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mrs. Seema Shrivastava-Patel

  • The Honorable Ami Bera, U.S. Representative & Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera

  • The Honorable Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady

  • Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden

  • Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Seema Sadanandan

  • Mr. James Biden & Mrs. Sara Biden

  • Ms. Naomi Biden Neal & Mr. Peter Neal

  • The Honorable Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & The Honorable Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary

  • Mr. Linden Prause Blue & Dr. Chollada Blue

  • The Honorable Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council & The Honorable Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council

  • The Honorable William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency & The Honorable Lisa Carty, U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations

  • Dr. Ángel Cabrera & Dr. Beth Cabrera

  • Mr. David Calhoun & Mrs. Barbara Calhoun

  • Mr. Anthony Capuano

  • Mr. Manesh Chandwani & Mrs. Alpana Patel

  • Mr. Jagtar Chaudhry

  • Mr. Kenneth Chenault & Mrs. Kathryn Chenault

  • The Honorable Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council & Dr. Aliza Hapgood Waters

  • Ms. Maria Grazia Chiuri & Ms. Karishma Swali

  • The Honorable Rohit Chopra, Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau & Ms. Karen Brudvig

  • Mr. Michael Cohen & Dr. Daralyn Samuels

  • Mr. Tim Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson

  • Mr. Jim Crown & Mrs. Paula Crown

  • Mr. Larry Culp & Ms. Wendy Culp

  • Ms. Stephanie Cutter & Ms. Kellie Meiman Hock

  • Mr. Ashraf Mansur Dahod & Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod

  • Mr. Ronak Desai & Dr. Bansari Shah

  • Mr. Darshan Dhaliwal & Mrs. Debra Dhaliwal

  • Mr. Gary Dickerson & Mrs. Connie Dickerson

  • The Honorable Jen O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Patrick Dillon

  • The Honorable Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President & Mrs. Patricia Donilon

  • Mr. Mark Douglas & Mrs. Madeleine Douglas

  • His Excellency Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of the Republic of India

  • The Honorable Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Andrea Gabor

  • The Honorable Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

  • Mr. Leonard Forsman & Ms. Jana Rice

  • Ms. Jane Fraser & Mr. Alberto Piedra

  • Mrs. Adena Friedman & Mr. Mike Friedman

  • Mr. Thomas L. Friedman & Mrs. Ann B. Friedman

  • The Honorable Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations & Ms. Nancy Goodman

  • The Honorable Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India & Mr. Sean Burton

  • The Honorable Merrick Garland, Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Ms. Lynn Rosenman Garland

  • The Honorable Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States

  • The Honorable Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator & Mr. Jonathan Gillibrand

  • Mr. Anand Giridharadas

  • The Honorable Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Mrs. Rachel Gordon

  • Mr. Sanjay Govil & Ms. Vidya Govil

  • The Honorable Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Ms. Karen Elizabeth Skelton

  • Mr. Palash Gupta & Mrs. Khushi Gupta

  • The Honorable Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Mr. Rajiv Gupta

  • The Honorable Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Arvind Gupta

  • The Honorable Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy & Dr. Seema Gupta

  • The Honorable Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration & Dr. Javier Guzman

  • The Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi

  • The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff

  • Mr. Roger Hochschild & Mrs. Stephanie Hochschild

  • Ms. Kate Hoit & Ms. Julia Tivald

  • Mr. David Ignatius & Dr. Eve Ignatius

  • Mr. Frank Islam & Ms. Debbie Driesman

  • Dr. Irwin Jacobs & The Honorable Sara Jacobs, U.S. Representative

  • Mr. Anurag Jain

  • His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India

  • The Honorable Pramila Jayapal, U.S. Representative & Mr. Steven Williamson

  • The Honorable Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

  • Mrs. Jo Ann Jenkins & Dr. Francis Jenkins

  • Dr. Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, Republic of India

  • Mr. Nikhil Kamath

  • Ms. Vrinda Kapoor

  • Mr. Vimal Kapur

  • Mr. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. & Mrs. Margaret P. Kelly

  • Mr. Maxwell Taylor Kennedy & Mrs. Vicki S. Kennedy

  • Mr. Max Kennedy

  • Mr. Neeraj Khemlani & Ms. Heather Cabot Khemlani

  • The Honorable Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Ritu Khanna

  • Dr. Suresh Khator & Dr. Renu Khator

  • Mr. Martin Luther King III & Mrs. Arndrea Waters King

  • Ms. Billie Jean King & Ms. Ilana Kloss

  • The Honorable Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council & Mr. Zachary Stern

  • The Honorable Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator & Mr. John Bessler

  • Mr. Edward Knight & Mrs. Amy Shepard Knight

  • Rohini Kosoglu & Mr. Ozkan Kosoglu

  • Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Tarini Krishna

  • The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. Representative & Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi

  • Ms. Maria Teresa Kumar & Mr. Raj Udiaver Kumar

  • Mr. Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

  • His Excellency Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India

  • The Honorable Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications

  • The Honorable Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Emily Landrieu

  • Dame Donna Langley DBE & Mr. Ramin Shamshiri

  • The Honorable Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council & Mr. Christopher Laubacher

  • Mr. Ralph Lauren & Mrs. Ricky Lauren

  • The Honorable Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Dr. Ariel Ahart

  • Mr. Anand Mahindra

  • The Honorable Joseph Manchin, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Gayle Manchin

  • Dr. Will Marshall & Mr. Robbie Schingler

  • Ms. Christina Mather & Ms. Patricia Moynihan

  • The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Mrs. Tanya Mayorkas

  • The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives & Ms. Emily Norris McCarthy

  • Mr. Doug McMillon & Mrs. Shelley McMillon

  • The Honorable Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Simone Meeks

  • Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Mrs. Sangeeta Mehrotra

  • The Honorable Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Nadine Menendez

  • Mr. Michael Miebach

  • The Honorable Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland & Mr. David Miller

  • Dr. Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

  • Mr. Jon Moeller & Ms. Lisa Sauer

  • Mr. John Morgan & Mr. Matt Morgan

  • Dr. Denis Mukwege & Ms. Madeleine Kaboyi

  • Mr. James Murdoch & Mrs. Kathryn Murdoch

  • The Honorable Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General & Dr. Alice Chen

  • Mr. Sam Myers & Dr. Vicki Myers

  • Mr. Satya Nadella & Mrs. Anu Nadella

  • Mr. Shekar Narasimhan & Mrs. Charu Narasimhan

  • Mr. Shantanu Narayen & Ms. Reni Narayen

  • The Honorable Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Mrs. Grace Nelson

  • Ms. Indra Nooyi & Mr. Raj Nooyi

  • The Honorable Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Drew Nuland

  • The Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation

  • Mr. Maulik Pancholy & Mr. Ryan Corvaia

  • Mr. Deven Parekh & Mrs. Monika Parekh

  • Ms. Tarini Parti & Mrs. Preeti Parti

  • Mr. Milan Patel & Mr. Vinod Patel

  • Mr. Sameer Patel & Mrs. Shannon Patel

  • The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives & Mr. Paul Pelosi

  • Mr. Charles E. Phillips & Mrs. Karen C. Phillips

  • The Honorable Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council & Ms. Sheila Jaya Kadagathur

  • Mr. Sundar Pichai & Mrs. Anjali Pichai

  • The Honorable John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy & Ms. Mae Podesta

  • Mr. Robert Pohlad & Mrs. Rebecca Pohlad

  • The Honorable Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy & Mr. Patrick Windham

  • The Honorable Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati & Dr. Whitney Whitis

  • The Honorable Michael J. Pyle, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe F. Schama

  • The Honorable Natalie Quillian, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Ryan Quillian

  • Mr. James Quincey

  • The Honorable Gautam Raghavan, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel & Mr. Andrew Masloski

  • The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andy Moffit

  • Mr. Deepak Raj & Mrs. Neera Raj

  • Mr. Sanjay Ramabhadran & Mrs. Vidya Iyer

  • Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India

  • Mr. M.R. Rangaswami & Ms. Krisanthy Desby

  • Ms. Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, Americas, Republic of India

  • The Honorable Vinay Reddy, Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting & Mrs. Neelima Reddy

  • The Honorable Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie Lepard

  • The Honorable Michael Regan, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

  • Mr. Punit Renjen & Mrs. Heather Renjen

  • The Honorable Steve Ricchetti, Assistant to the President and Counselor to the President & Mrs. Amy Ricchetti

  • The Honorable Curtis Ried, Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council  Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary & Mrs. Patsy Ried

  • Mr. Chuck Robbins & Mrs. Paige Robbins

  • The Honorable Tim Roemer & Mrs. Sally Roemer

  • Dr. Christopher Rothko & Ms. Lori Cohen

  • Ms. Jeanne Ruesch & Fr. Kevin O’Brien, S.J.

  • Mrs. Jennifer Rumsey & Mr. Jim Rumsey

  • His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States

  • Ms. Reshma Saujani & Mr. Mike Saujani

  • The Honorable Steve Scalise, U.S. Representative

  • Mr. Michael Schrum & Mrs. Maya Rao

  • The Honorable Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator & Ms. Elizabeth Weiland

  • Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria

  • The Honorable Peter Selfridge

  • Ms. Smita N. Shah & Mr. Maarten de Jeu

  • The Honorable Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall

  • Mr. Jay Shetty & Mr. Richard Slavin

  • Mr. Madhu Shrivastava & Ms. Sulochana Shrivastava

  • Mr. M. Night Shyamalan & Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan

  • Mr. Nat Simons & Mrs. Laura Baxter-Simons

  • Ms. Shamina Singh & Ms. Simi Singh Juneja

  • Mr. Rajesh Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Republic of India

  • Ms. Gwendolyn Sontheim & Dr. Cary Fowler, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, U.S. Department of State

  • Mr. Aaron Sosnick & Ms. Paige Perrone

  • The Honorable Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Miles French

  • The Honorable Sri Srinivasan, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals & Ms. Chitra Wadhwani

  • Dr. Lisa Su & Mr. Daniel Lin

  • Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam & Ms. Gina Adams

  • The Honorable Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Maggie Goodlander

  • Ms. Ellen Susman & Mrs. Whitney Gordon

  • The Honorable Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore

  • Mr. Jim Taiclet & Mrs. Carol Taiclet

  • The Honorable Neera Tanden, Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor & Ms. Alina Edwards

  • Mr. Hemant Taneja

  • The Honorable Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & The Honorable Seema Nanda, U.S. Solicitor of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor

  • Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Deputy Secretary, Republic of India

  • The Honorable Shri Thanedar, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Shashi Thanedar

  • The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield

  • Ms. Mini Timmaraju & Mr. Ken Scudder

  • The Honorable Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations

  • Mr. Abeezar Tyebji & Mrs. Paulomi Tyebji

  • The Honorable Maju Varghese & Mrs. Julie Varghese

  • Mr. Abraham Verghese & Ms. Cari Costanzo

  • The Honorable Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Mrs. Melineh Verma

  • Dr. Aseem Vohra, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Republic of India

  • The Honorable Lorraine Voles, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President & Mr. A.J. Smith

  • Mr. Sunil Wadhwani & Mrs. Nita Wadhwani

  • The Honorable Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota & Mrs. Gwen Walz

  • The Honorable Mark Warner, U.S. Senator & Ms. Lisa Collis

  • Mr. Casey Wasserman & Ms. Jenny Chandler

  • Ms. Anne Wojcicki & Esther Wojcicki

  • The Honorable Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget & Ms. Loyce Young-Smith

  • The Honorable Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor & Dr. Candace Vahlsing

  • The Honorable Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Thomas Nemeth

  • The Honorable Jeffrey Zients, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the President & Mr. Jonny Zients

