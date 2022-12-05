Gujarat Exit Polls 2022: Who Will Win The Three-Way Fight Between BJP, Congress And AAP?

As the second phase of voting ends in Gujarat on Monday, psephologists will release their exit polls for the State Assembly elections in the evening today.

It is a tripartite contest this time, with the Aam Aadmi Party joining the electoral fray in the state along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

The first phase of polling on Dec. 1 recorded 60.23% voter turnout, which is lower than the 66.75% turnout recorded in 2017. In this phase, electorates across 19 districts voted to choose from 788 candidates for 89 assembly seats.

The second phase of polling on Dec. 5 saw voters cast their ballots to elect candidates for 93 constituencies across 14 districts. The overall voter turnout in the latter phase was 50.51% by 3:00 p.m.

A total of 832 candidates are in the fray for the second round.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Sukhram Rathva cast their votes in this phase.

Before the results are declared on Dec. 8, exit poll numbers—released after the end of voting—will help form an estimate of who will win the crucial state.