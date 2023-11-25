Government Convenes All-Party Meet On Dec. 2 Ahead Of Winter Session

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Dec. 2 ahead of the winter session of Parliament, sources said on Saturday.

The session will begin on Dec. 4 and conclude on Dec. 22.

Though the all-party meet is convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been advanced by a day apparently due to counting of votes for five states on Dec. 3 where polls are underway.

The results of the assembly elections will have a major bearing on the session during which the government is keen to pass key bills.