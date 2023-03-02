Global, Domestic Narratives On Caste Likely To Be Discussed At Key RSS Meet

Maurya and other backward class groups have said that certain verses in the Ramcharitmanas insulted a large section of the society on the basis of caste, and demanded either those verses should be deleted or the epic be banned by the government. Caste was an important aspect of Dismantling Global Hindutva—a conference held last year that was co-sponsored by departments of more than 40 American universities, including Harvard and Columbia. Many organisations, such as the Equality Labs in the U.S., have been working to document the seriousness of caste-based discrimination among Indians settled in the US, seeking legal recourse that the Hindu groups have opposed, claiming it will create divisions within the community and bring more scrutiny into its work and culture

To address the challenge of caste-based discrimination, Bhagwat, who has been speaking vocally against such practices, recently initiated the organisation's renewed rural outreach programme under Prabhat Gram Milan to make the villages of India free from "disputes, crime and untouchability." It started last weekend with a meeting in Dungarpur in Chittor in Rajasthan, with Bhagwat himself staying in one such village called Bemai on Saturday and meeting religious Valmiki leaders. He also visited Beneshwar Dham, an important centre of tribal faith.

The massive rural outreach programme with emphasis on social equality will get people to overcome caste-based differences by collective efforts, a senior functionary of the RSS said. As of now, there are 400 prabhat villages that have been identified by the Sangh and are on their way to becoming "crime and dispute free". It will be presented as a model to other villages. The Sangh also has hundreds of "uday" (sunrise) villages where such efforts have begun and are being expedited.

Last year, Bhagwat had criticised the inhuman treatment meted out to "some of our own people" and had said such sins have happened and it must be atoned for. He later also called for the caste and the varna systems to be thrown out of Hinduism "lock, stock and barrel" and in a way reprimanded the upper and middle castes who stop Dalits from riding horses in wedding processions. He avoided the reference to caste though in every speech. In the last few years, the Sangh specifically asked Ramleela committees to start their show after Valmiki pooja and show in great detail the way Lord Ram treated Shabri, Kevat and Nishad Raja—all from deprived sections of the society—and recall their affection for the lord.

A senior functionary in the RSS said the organisation's leadership has already requested Hindu seers to speak to their devotees about the evil of caste. "Every yug has a certain code. Manusmriti was written many decades ago. The latest we have is Dewalsmriti that also dates back to many years. We cannot look at ancient scriptures from today's values. Seers have been requested to guide us in this regard."