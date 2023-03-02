Global, Domestic Narratives On Caste Likely To Be Discussed At Key RSS Meet
The meeting comes when Seattle has become the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination, and Ramcharitmanas row rages at home.
Global narratives on caste and domestic tussle over epic poems, such as Ramcharitmanas, are likely to be discussed in the upcoming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's pratinidhi sabha, the annual meet of the highest decision-making body, to be held in Haryana from March 12.
The three-day meet will see the participation of senior functionaries of the Sangh Parivar, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The meeting comes when there is a raging debate around caste in the U.S., particularly with Seattle becoming the first American city to outlaw caste discrimination. Similar discussions have emerged in India, with Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya raising the issue of derogatory phrases against Dalits in Ramcharitmanas—an Awadhi poem based on the Ramayana and composed by 16th-century Bhakti movement poet Tulsidas.
According to Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, the meeting will be held from March 12–14 in Samalkha of Panipat district. Besides reviewing the activities and work of the organisation taken up in 2022–23, the meet would discuss the roadmap of Sangh work for the coming year. Crucial appointments in the organisation will also be made in the meeting. The 100th year anniversary celebrations of the RSS are slated for 2025, by which it has set an ambitious target for itself of having at least one shakha in every mandal. Elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where conversion of tribals into Christianity is an important area of focus for the RSS, are also slated later this year.
Senior functionaries in the RSS said the organisation had been brainstorming a lot over the challenges of Dalit assertion and caste pride in several communities that they claim stall overall Hindu unity. While conversion of Dalit Hindus to Buddhism, as witnessed in Delhi last year that resulted in the resignation of former Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, is a major concern for the RSS, fresh debates, such as those over Ramcharitmanas, have also got the Sangh in action.
Maurya and other backward class groups have said that certain verses in the Ramcharitmanas insulted a large section of the society on the basis of caste, and demanded either those verses should be deleted or the epic be banned by the government. Caste was an important aspect of Dismantling Global Hindutva—a conference held last year that was co-sponsored by departments of more than 40 American universities, including Harvard and Columbia. Many organisations, such as the Equality Labs in the U.S., have been working to document the seriousness of caste-based discrimination among Indians settled in the US, seeking legal recourse that the Hindu groups have opposed, claiming it will create divisions within the community and bring more scrutiny into its work and culture
To address the challenge of caste-based discrimination, Bhagwat, who has been speaking vocally against such practices, recently initiated the organisation's renewed rural outreach programme under Prabhat Gram Milan to make the villages of India free from "disputes, crime and untouchability." It started last weekend with a meeting in Dungarpur in Chittor in Rajasthan, with Bhagwat himself staying in one such village called Bemai on Saturday and meeting religious Valmiki leaders. He also visited Beneshwar Dham, an important centre of tribal faith.
The massive rural outreach programme with emphasis on social equality will get people to overcome caste-based differences by collective efforts, a senior functionary of the RSS said. As of now, there are 400 prabhat villages that have been identified by the Sangh and are on their way to becoming "crime and dispute free". It will be presented as a model to other villages. The Sangh also has hundreds of "uday" (sunrise) villages where such efforts have begun and are being expedited.
Last year, Bhagwat had criticised the inhuman treatment meted out to "some of our own people" and had said such sins have happened and it must be atoned for. He later also called for the caste and the varna systems to be thrown out of Hinduism "lock, stock and barrel" and in a way reprimanded the upper and middle castes who stop Dalits from riding horses in wedding processions. He avoided the reference to caste though in every speech. In the last few years, the Sangh specifically asked Ramleela committees to start their show after Valmiki pooja and show in great detail the way Lord Ram treated Shabri, Kevat and Nishad Raja—all from deprived sections of the society—and recall their affection for the lord.
A senior functionary in the RSS said the organisation's leadership has already requested Hindu seers to speak to their devotees about the evil of caste. "Every yug has a certain code. Manusmriti was written many decades ago. The latest we have is Dewalsmriti that also dates back to many years. We cannot look at ancient scriptures from today's values. Seers have been requested to guide us in this regard."
Past Of Caste In RSS
After 2015–16, when the Sangh made a conscious move to rope in senior pracharak V Bhagaiah, who hails from the OBC community, in top five of the RSS, the organisation has kept up with the practice by bringing in Ram Dutt, another OBC pracharak, in the top echelons of the Sangh in 2021 in Bhagaiah's place. The RSS now, according to those in know of the matter, is working at its grassroot structures to ensure more representation of OBC and SC leaders in its state teams.
RSS leaders have maintained that caste hierarchy and privileges based on caste had no sanctions in Hinduism, but a result of the distortions that crept into Hindu society during the medieval period, a stance that Dalit and Ambedkarite groups have always criticised, saying ancient Hindu epics have reinforced every form of birth-based inequality—social, economic and gender.
In his book, the Hindutva Paradigm, RSS National Executive Member Ram Madhav says from Vyasa, Valmiki and Vishvakarma to present-day saints, there have been many eminent saints from non-upper caste communities. He writes that an important reform in this regard came about when prominent sages of India joined together under the Vishva Hindu Parishad at Udupi in 1969 and declared that nobody was inferior or superior by virtue of birth.
The discussion around caste has also evolved in the RSS. Former Sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras was the first to strongly address the issue when he spoke at a series of lectures in Pune in 1979, in one of which he said if "untouchability is not a crime nothing in the world is a crime." This was slightly different to the way people like the second chief of the RSS MS Golwalkar thought and suggested that trade and professional gills would eventually replace caste.