George Santos Files Paperwork For 2024 Reelection Bid
Representative George Santos filed paperwork Tuesday declaring his intention to seek reelection in 2024.
(Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos filed paperwork Tuesday declaring his intention to seek reelection in 2024, even as he fights off an ethics investigation into myriad lies about his background and experience.
The filing ends nearly three months of back-and-forth from the freshman New York Republican about whether he would run again following revelations that he fabricated significant parts of his resume.
At one point, he offered to resign if 140,000 constituents asked him to, but later tweeted: “I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down.”
Santos’s candidacy came in a filing to the Federal Election Commission, which had given Santos a deadline of Tuesday to declare his candidacy because he had already raised more than the threshold of $5,000 to trigger the filing requirement.
The Nassau County Republican Party, which represents the largest portion of Santos’s Long Island district, has said it won’t support his reelection bid, making a primary challenge likely.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.