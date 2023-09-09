G20 Summit 2023: Key Takeaways From Modi, Biden Bilateral Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

In their over 50-minute talks, the two leaders deliberated on India's G20 presidency, cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally reshape multilateral development banks.

The joint statement said the U.S. President welcomed the issuance of a Letter of Request from India's Defence Ministry to procure 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft from American defence giant General Atomics.

It said the two leaders also welcomed the completion of the Congressional notification process and the commencement of negotiations for a commercial agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd. to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India.