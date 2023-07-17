G20 FMCBG: Talks Saw Less Acrimony On Ukraine Conflict, Says Official

On the first day of the Finance and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the level of acrimony around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its tone and expression was much calmer (as opposed to the previous meetings), an official privy to the discussions said.

The first half of the day saw good discussions on the global macroeconomic discussions and the inter-relationship between health and economy, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Two sessions were completed by afternoon on the first day of the FMCBG. The first was on 'Global Economy and Global Health', while the second was on 'Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure'.

The afternoon session saw particular focus on urban infrastructure, that is, building 'cities of tomorrow', the official said.

Arriving at a set of principals for financing 'cities of tomorrow' is one of the key deliverables that India is hoping to achieve during its presidency, according to Secretary Ajay Seth, who spoke to media before the deputies meeting began on July 13.

Speaking at the Infra-Investor dialogue on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the sentiment while calling for more private participation in the infrastructure funding space, that goes beyond governmental and Multilateral Development Bank participation.

"...we need alternate solutions to leverage private sector participation," Sitharaman said. "In this context, innovative financing instruments such as blended finance, structured project finance, securitisation, thematic bonds, biodiversity offsetting, Payments for Ecosystem Services, and local-currency finance etc. need to be explored based on country specific circumstances."

Day 2 of the FMCBG meeting will involve discussions around international taxation and digital public infrastructure to facilitate greater financial inclusion.