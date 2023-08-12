G20 Countries Can Look At Confiscations To Recover Crime Proceeds: Prime Minister

Welcoming dignitaries to the city of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the Prime Minister referred to the poet’s writings where he had cautioned against greed as it prevents 'us from realising the truth.' He also touched upon the Upanishads that strive for ‘Ma Gridha’, which translates to ‘let there be no greed’.

Referring to Kautilya in Arthashastra, the PM said it is the government's duty to enhance the state's resources to maximise the welfare of its people.