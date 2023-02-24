France To Oppose Any Change In Bali Declaration On Russia's War In Ukraine

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reiterated the stance of the G7 nations on the Russia-Ukraine war, saying the country opposes any change in the language of the Declaration of the Leaders' Statement from last year's G20 summit.

"We want to make clear that we will oppose any step back from the leader's statement in Bali on this question of the war in Ukraine," Le Maire told media, on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru.

Le Maire said he also expects to see the implementation of a new international taxation system during India's presidency of G20.

In the declaration from the G20 Bali Summit, which was held on Nov. 15 and 16 last year, world leaders deplored the aggression by Russia against Ukraine and demanded complete and unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

"We fully trust India to reach a strong communique and we are quite happy to see India at the driving seat today," he said. "We share the view of Prime Minister Modi—this is not and must not be an era for war."