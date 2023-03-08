Fox’s Murdoch Gave Kushner Sneak Peak At Biden Campaign Ad

The evidence filed Tuesday expands on filings by Dominion last month that said Murdoch had testified that the network’s popular commentators went beyond mere reporting and “endorsed” Trump’s claim that the election was rigged, even though Murdoch said he was immediately skeptical of it. The earlier filings also showed that a slew of Fox personalities and executives knew the conspiracy theory was bogus even as the network was broadcasting the claims over and over in the weeks after the election. Fox host Dana Perino described the theory at the time in texts and emails as “total bs,” “insane” and “nonsense.” Sean Hannity sent a text message saying Powell was a “F’ing lunatic.”