Pervez Musharraf, Former Military Ruler of Pakistan, Dies at 79

Under intense pressure from Washington, Musharraf’s regime arrested and killed numerous al-Qaeda operatives following the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, and it cracked down on some other militant groups that operated on Pakistani soil. That made Musharraf a target of extremists, and he survived multiple assassination attempts. At the same time, during his tenure the US accused Pakistan’s military of harboring and supporting insurgents that launched cross-border attacks in Afghanistan and India — complaints that continued after Musharraf left office.