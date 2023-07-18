Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning at at 4.25 am. He was 79. Chandy was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was not keeping well for quite some time and was staying in Bengaluru for treatment.
The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away".
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former chief minister.
Condolences pour for Oommen Chandy
The Congress mourned the demise of its veteran leader Oommen Chandy, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge paying a humble tribute to the stalwart for his unwavering commitment and visionary leadership, which has left an indelible mark on the state's progress and the nation's politics. Other leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Congress party, Akhilesh Yadav, DK Shivakumar also paid rich tributes
My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape.â¦— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 18, 2023
Oommen Chandy was an extraordinary personality and a truly mass leader. A man of great simplicity and unfailing courtesy, he was a 24Ã7 politician giving everything he had to the welfare of his constituents and of the people of Kerala. His tenure as CM was notable for manyâ¦ pic.twitter.com/lhS5XdQO3r— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 18, 2023
Deeply saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM and esteemed Congress leader, Oommen Chandy.— Congress (@INCIndia) July 18, 2023
A stalwart in politics, his contributions to Kerala's progress and development will always be remembered. A true statesman, he leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations.â¦ pic.twitter.com/i54AdIhwJZ
Extremely sad to bid farewell to our most beloved leader and former CM Shri. Oommen Chandy. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Chandy sir was loved across generations and sections of the population. The Congress family will miss his leadership and energy. pic.twitter.com/YaeywDOKwd— Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) July 18, 2023
Deeply pained by the demise of former Kerala CM Shri Oommen Chandy ji.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 18, 2023
My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/gjX3fpzYHl
A chapter in Indian politics has come to an end with former Kerala CM & Senior Congress Leader Shri. Oommen Chandy's demise.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 18, 2023
A charismatic leader of the masses, his dedication and warmth will be deeply missed.
My condolences to his family members, fans and followers.â¦ pic.twitter.com/YHMiHJFYbg
Who is Oommen Chandy?
Oommen Chandy's political career
Oommen Chandy was the chief minister twice for a total of seven years (2004–2006 and again from 2011–2016). Chandy had also served as Minister of Labour, Home, and Finance in various governments headed by K Karunakaran and A K Antony. He also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. Representing Puthuppally constituency, Chandy served as the MLA for more than half a century setting the record for the longest tenure.
Oommen Chandy's family
Oommen Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.