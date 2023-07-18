BQPrimePoliticsFormer Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

18 Jul 2023, 9:56 AM IST
BQPrime
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. Pic/Congress Twitter

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning at at 4.25 am. He was 79. Chandy was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was not keeping well for quite some time and was staying in Bengaluru for treatment.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away".

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former chief minister.

Condolences pour for Oommen Chandy

The Congress mourned the demise of its veteran leader Oommen Chandy, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge paying a humble tribute to the stalwart for his unwavering commitment and visionary leadership, which has left an indelible mark on the state's progress and the nation's politics. Other leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Congress party, Akhilesh Yadav, DK Shivakumar also paid rich tributes

Who is Oommen Chandy?

Oommen Chandy's political career

Oommen Chandy was the chief minister twice for a total of seven years (2004–2006 and again from 2011–2016). Chandy had also served as Minister of Labour, Home, and Finance in various governments headed by K Karunakaran and A K Antony. He also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. Representing Puthuppally constituency, Chandy served as the MLA for more than half a century setting the record for the longest tenure.

Oommen Chandy's family

Oommen Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.

