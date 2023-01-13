Former JD(U) Chief Sharad Yadav Dies At 75
He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75.
A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.
"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the passing away of the veteran politician and noted that during his long public life, he distinguished himself as an MP and a minister.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality.