BQPrimePoliticsFive States To Go To Polls In November, Results On Dec. 3
ADVERTISEMENT

Five States To Go To Polls In November, Results On Dec. 3

Counting in all five states will be held on Dec. 3.

09 Oct 2023, 1:47 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (Photo: ECI YouTube)</p></div>
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (Photo: ECI YouTube)

The Election Commission of India declared the schedule for Assembly polls in five states—Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana—on Monday.

State Assembly polls will be conducted in two phases in Chhattisgarh. The other four states will go to elections in a single phase. Around 16.14 crore voters will exercise their mandate, with 60.2 lakh of them casting votes for the first time.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on Nov. 7, in Chhattisgarh on Nov. 7 and Nov. 17, in Madhya Pradesh on Nov. 17, in Rajasthan on Nov. 23, and in Telangana on Nov. 30.

Counting in all five states will be held on Dec. 3.

Mizoram

Assembly constituencies: 40

Number of voters: 8.52 lakh (Male: 4.13 lakh, Female: 4.39 lakh)

First time voters: 50,611

Number of polling stations: 1,276

Chhattisgarh

  • Assembly constituencies: 90 (20 in Phase 1, 70 in Phase 2)

  • Number of voters: 2.03 crore (Male: 1.01 crore, Female: 1.02 crore)

  • First time voters: 7.23 lakh

  • Number of polling stations: 24,109

Madhya Pradesh

  • Assembly constituencies: 230

  • Number of voters: 5.6 crore (Male: 2.88 crore, Female: 2.72 crore)

  • First time voters: 22.36 lakh

  • Number of polling stations: 64,523

Rajasthan

  • Assembly constituencies: 200

  • Number of voters: 5.25 crore (Male: 2.73 crore, Female: 2.52 crore)

  • First time voters: 22.04 lakh

  • Number of polling stations: 51,756

Telangana

  • Assembly constituencies: 119

  • Number of voters: 3.17 crore (Male: 1.58 crore, Female: 1.58 crore)

  • First time voters: 8.11 lakh

  • Number of polling stations: 35,356

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT