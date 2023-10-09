Five States To Go To Polls In November, Results On Dec. 3

The Election Commission of India declared the schedule for Assembly polls in five states—Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana—on Monday.

State Assembly polls will be conducted in two phases in Chhattisgarh. The other four states will go to elections in a single phase. Around 16.14 crore voters will exercise their mandate, with 60.2 lakh of them casting votes for the first time.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on Nov. 7, in Chhattisgarh on Nov. 7 and Nov. 17, in Madhya Pradesh on Nov. 17, in Rajasthan on Nov. 23, and in Telangana on Nov. 30.

Counting in all five states will be held on Dec. 3.