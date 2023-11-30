Exit Polls 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Results Of Assembly Elections In Rajasthan, MP And Other States?
With Telangana, voting in five poll-bound states will conclude on Thursday and all eyes will be on exit poll results 2023.
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.
Voting began at 7 AM in the 35,655 polling stations across the state. Polling would be held till 5 PM in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.
There are 3.26 crore eligible voters, including 1,63,13,268 male voters and 1,63,02,261 female electors, in the state.
Polling was held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17. Voting took place in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on November 7, November 17 and November 25 respectively.
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.
What Are Exit Polls?
An exit poll is a survey of voters taken soon after they have voted in an election. Exit polls may not accurately predict the outcome of an election but many people look forward to it.
Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2023: Date And Time
The exit poll results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be declared after 6:30 pm on Thursday.
How To Watch Exit Poll Results 2023 Live On TV?
One can watch the exit poll results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram Assembly elections on NDTV India and NDTV.
How To Watch Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Online?
One can watch the exit polls 2023 live on BQ Prime's YouTube channel and track live updates on bqprime.com.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the elections, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.
The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Election Commission announced the schedule on October 9.
BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats.
As per the seat sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively.
The Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and is fighting from 118 others.
Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, his Tripura counterpart N Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy are among the prominent leaders who will cast their votes in the elections.
(With PTI inputs)