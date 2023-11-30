Exit Polls 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Results Of Assembly Elections In Rajasthan, MP And Other States?

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.

Voting began at 7 AM in the 35,655 polling stations across the state. Polling would be held till 5 PM in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.

There are 3.26 crore eligible voters, including 1,63,13,268 male voters and 1,63,02,261 female electors, in the state.

With Telangana, voting in five poll-bound states will conclude on Thursday and all eyes will be on exit poll results 2023.

Polling was held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17. Voting took place in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on November 7, November 17 and November 25 respectively.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.