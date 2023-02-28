Excise Policy Case: Court Sends Manish Sisodia To 5-Day CBI Custody

Sisodia claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.

"I am the finance minister. I have to present the budget.... what changed yesterday that the finance minister was to be placed under custody? Was he not available for next days? Or was this arrest done for ulterior motive? This case is an assault on an individual as well as the institution. Remand will send a message, this is a fit case for declining remand," Sisodia's counsel told the court.