Electoral Bonds: Citizens Don't Have Right To Know Everything, Government To Supreme Court

The Union government has defended the tenets of the electoral bonds scheme, telling the Supreme Court that there cannot be a general right to know anything and everything without being subjected to reasonable restrictions.

The government's submissions come ahead of the much-anticipated hearing in the electoral bonds scheme case that is set to be argued on Tuesday and the day after.

The scheme facilitates the transfer of funds to political parties of one's choice through banking channels, which ensure tax abidance as opposed to direct inter-party transfers, the government said. "In this way, it is a departure from prevalent modes of contributionism, which were not regulated."

This scheme does not have an adverse effect on any of the fundamental rights enumerated under the Constitution, and, therefore, it cannot be held illegal, according to the government.