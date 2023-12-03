Less Than 1% Voters Opt For NOTA In MP, Rajasthan, Telangana; 1.29% In Chhattisgarh

The counting of votes in three out of four states on Sunday showed that less than 1% of the voters exercised the 'none of the above' or NOTA option in the just-concluded assembly polls, according to the Election Commission.

Assembly polls were conducted in five states and while the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was held on Sunday, votes will be counted in Mizoram on Monday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 0.99% of the voters went for the NOTA option out of total voter turnout of 77.15%. In neighbouring Chhattisgarh, 1.29% of the electors pressed the NOTA button. Here, the voter turnout was 76.3%.

In Telangana, 0.74% of the electors opted for NOTA. The state registered 71.14% of voter turnout.

Similarly, in Rajasthan 0.96% of the voters exercised the NOTA option. It had recorded 74.62% turnout.

Talking to PTI on the NOTA option, Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India said NOTA has been used from .01% to a maximum of 2%. If anything new is introduced, its effectiveness depends on its result or performance.

"I had written to the government that if NOTA's effectiveness has to be made in the real sense, then NOTA should be declared as the winner if the maximum number of people use this option," he said.

Gupta was referring to the 'first-past-the-post' principle followed in India where a candidate who gets the maximum number of votes is declared the winner.

He also said that people who have been rejected by the people should not be allowed to contest the poll in such a situation where NOTA prevails over others.

"If this happens then people make the right use of none of the above options... otherwise it is a formality."