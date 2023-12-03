MP Election Results 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Credits PM Modi As BJP Leads

Madhya Pradesh Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party's strong showing in state elections.

According to latest data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP is ahead in 155 out of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is leading in 68 constituencies.

“Our prime minister is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modiji," Chouhan said. "There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched people's hearts. Such trends are coming as a result of this."

The election campaign, Chouhan said, got the right direction due to the “infalliable strategy” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, guidance of BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders and hard work of the party workers.

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh govenrment under him successfully implemented welfare schemes as espoused by the central government.

The state has implemented schemes like Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna and works have been done for the welfare of farmers, poor people and youth, which also touched the people's heart, he said.

"I had said that the BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it," Chouhan said.