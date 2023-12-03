Behind BJP's Show In MP Are 14 Rallies Addressed By Modi And His Development Agenda

As BJP devised a strategy to defeat anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh which has been under its belt since 2003, barring 18 months from December 2018 to March 2020, Modi reached out to various sections of voters, including women, youngsters, tribals, besides the traditional supporters of the saffron party.

The BJP's campaign theme 'MP ke mann mein Modi, Modi ke mann mein MP' received wide acceptance during the campaigning.