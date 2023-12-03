MP Election Results 2023: BJP Leads In 155 Of 230 Seats, Congress Ahead In 68

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is on course to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, going by the trends so far from the counting of votes.

According to latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 68 seats.

In Budhni assembly constituency, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was ahead of Congress' Vikram Sharma by 13,339 votes after two rounds of counting of votes.

In Chhindwara, Kamal Nath of Congress was leading BJP’s Vivek Sahu by 5,978 votes after two rounds of counting.

In Indore-1 seat, BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya was leading Sanjay Shukla of Congress by 42,681 votes after first round of counting.

In Dimani, BJP’s Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was ahead of BSP’s Balveer Dandotiya by 2,021 votes after two rounds of counting of votes.

The counting process began at 8:00 am and postal ballots were counted for the first half an hour, a poll official said.

Polling in the single-phase Madhya Pradeh elections on Nov. 17 saw an impressive turnout of 77.82%, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63%. The state electorate voted for 2,533 candidates in 230 seats. There were 5.59 lakh eligible voters.

At 26, Jhabua seat will see the highest number of counting rounds, while the lowest number of 12 will be in Sevda constituency in Datia district.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.