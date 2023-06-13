Economic Ties At Heart Of India, US Strategic Partnership: Secretary Of State Antony Blinken

Addressing the annual India Ideas Summit of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) on Monday, Blinken said, "At the heart of our strategic partnership is our economic ties. And under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi -- and private sector leaders like you -- it is growing stronger by the day."

Blinken added that last year, trade between the two countries reached a record $191 billion, making the U.S. the largest trading partner for India. American companies have invested at least $54 billion in India -- from manufacturing to telecommunications.