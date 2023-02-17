EC Rules Shinde Faction The Real Shiv Sena In Blow To Uddhav Thackeray

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission on Friday allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a unanimous order on the six-month-old petition filed by Shinde, the three-member Commission allowed the Thackeray faction to retain the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the ‘flaming torch’ poll symbol, given to it in an interim order last year, till the conclusion of ongoing assembly bypolls in the state.

Shinde described the EC verdict as a "victory of truth and people as well as blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray".

Sanjay Raut, who is with Thackeray, said the commission decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was a "murder of democracy" and his party will "go to the people."

“We will challenge the decision. Such a decision was expected. All this has happened under pressure. I don’t have faith in Election Commission,” he said.