Donald Trump: What's An Indictment And What Happens Next

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be indicted in what is expected to further polarise America.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday over hush money payments to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Daniels claims she and Trump had a sexual encounter, and that the former U.S. president's one-time lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 to maintain silence. Cohen was allegedly reimbursed by the Trump Organization. The former U.S. president has denied the allegations and his lawyers said they will aggressively fight them in the court.

The indictment was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.