Donald Trump Emboldens GOP Rivals With 2024 Campaign Off To Slow Start

Bryan Lanza, who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, said the former president boxed himself into announcing early by signaling before the midterms that he was going to do it, when he thought he would be able to capitalize on sweeping GOP victories and freeze the 2024 field. Other strategists said Trump may also think it will be harder to pursue criminal or civil matters against a declared presidential candidate, possibly dealing a setback to the multiple investigations he faces.