Kejriwal Says Will Appear Before CBI In Excise Policy Case, Rejects Allegations Of Corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will appear before investigating agencies in the excise policy case and asserted that if he was "corrupt" then no one in the world was "honest".

Addressing a press conference here over the CBI summons to him in the excise policy case, he claimed that BJP leaders were demanding his arrest and that if the party had "ordered" the probe agency to arrest him, it cannot refuse doing so.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 a.m. to answer queries of the investigating team, officials said.

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party. The policy was later scrapped.

Kejriwal also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for levelling allegations of corruption against him.

"How can corruption be an issue for such a person who is submerged in corruption from head to toe," he said and cited the charges levelled against Modi by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik. He further said that no party in the 75-year history of independent India had been targeted like the AAP because it has given hope to people which no other party has been able to do so far.

"The AAP has given hope to people that it can remove their poverty, educate them and provide employment to their children. The prime minister wants to crush this hope," he said.

In 30 years of BJP rule in Gujarat, in which Modi was the chief minister for 12 years, condition of not a single school could be improved, while the AAP government in Delhi turned around the government schools in five years, he said.

"A temporary classroom had to be set up when the prime minister visited a school in Gujarat...," he said.