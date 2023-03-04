BQPrimePoliticsDelhi Excise Scam Case: CBI Produces Sisodia Before Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise Scam Case: CBI Produces Sisodia Before Court

CBI produced Sisodia before special judge on expiry of his 5-day CBI custody.
BQPrime
04 Mar 2023, 4:56 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manissh Sisodia attends a review meeting with officials. (Source: Twitter handle)</p></div>
Manissh Sisodia attends a review meeting with officials. (Source: Twitter handle)
ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI on Saturday produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow All The Political News In India On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT