Different Ways Of Worship Should Not Be Reason For Conflict, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there may be different methods of worship in society, but that should not lead to conflict among people.

A person can follow one's belief systems, but can still accept other people's truths as true, Bhagwat said at an event in Red Fort, Delhi, on Friday while addressing an audience of people from Hindu and Muslim communities.

"When an airplane would have passed through some remote country for the first time, people would have called it an iron bird," he said, at the launch of the Urdu translation of Samaveda by writer Iqbal Durrani. "They are not wrong."

"We have to resolve to internalise the learnings of the Vedas in our life," Bhagwat said. "It's easy to think the other person is wrong and you are right, but that is not (the) truth."

Narrating a story from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, he said the journey to the peak of the mountain can be different for each person. "One can use the cement road, the other can find a path covered in bushes. But no path is wrong, and the destination for all is the God who is above all these."