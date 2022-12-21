Trump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel Vote

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a copy of a U.S. appeals court ruling as he speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Trump mostly stifled his fury toward the impeachment witnesses who detailed, over hundreds of hours of testimony, the turmoil wrought by his handling of Ukraine policy. Now that he's been acquitted of two impeachment charges, they're bracing for payback.