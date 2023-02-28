BQPrimePoliticsDelhi Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign From Cabinet
Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign From Cabinet

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.
28 Feb 2023, 6:56 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Source: Manish Sisodia/Twitter)</p></div>
Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

