BQPrimePoliticsFour Killed In Firing At Bathinda Military Station
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Four Killed In Firing At Bathinda Military Station

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, with the state police terming it as a fratricidal incident.

12 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of the entrance gate of a police station, following a "firing incident" at a military station that killed four people, in Bhatinda, Punjab, India, April 12, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video. ANI/Handout via REUTERS.</p></div>
A view of the entrance gate of a police station, following a "firing incident" at a military station that killed four people, in Bhatinda, Punjab, India, April 12, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video. ANI/Handout via REUTERS.
ADVERTISEMENT

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, with the state police terming it as a "fratricidal incident".

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident."

"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are in progress. "Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow All The Political News In India On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT