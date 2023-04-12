Four Killed In Firing At Bathinda Military Station

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident."

"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are in progress. "Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said.