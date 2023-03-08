Debt Ceiling Catapults New Biden Budget Into Market Spotlight

Biden has already said his plan would raise Medicare taxes on wealthier Americans, and eliminate payroll tax loopholes for taxpayers who own businesses. He’s likely to mirror those increases for Social Security taxes, and propose a surtax on billionaires and an expanded tax on stock buybacks, among possible others. While these proposals would be dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled House, they matter for the 2024 presidential campaign and could be enacted if control of Congress flips again.