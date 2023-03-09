Crowd Flow And Patterns To Be Studied Closely This Ramnavami For Future Planning: Nripendra Misra

"The existing deity of Ram Lalla will be moved to the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) as it is," said Misra.

"Lord Ram and his three brothers, including Hanuman. All that is already there in the temple. But there has to be another pran pratistha (consecration) of a deity. Some broad characteristics have been specified, which include his complexion and that he should be in the age group of four to five years, should represent the features of Raghuvansh and that the eyes and feet should be aligned so that the devotee is able to seek his blessings from his eyes and offer his reverence to the feet," he said.

Misra said the trust had engaged about eight artists who are almost at the final stage of completing the artwork of the deity Ram Lalla's description. "We have been very particular. Last time we sent the artwork back because Ram Lalla is Ajanubhavu (a person whose hands are so long that they touch the knees), the proportion of the body in terms of what is above the waistline and what is below was different. One view was that the deity should show one hand to bless people, but another view was that the deity is a child and cannot be shown in that form. The collective view was that he should be shown playing with a bow and arrow. In the next 10 days, the final art figure of Ram Lalla will be chosen," he said.

The trust is also in the process of deciding what stone the deity will be made of. "The choices are granite, dolomite, different forms of marble, and the stone found in Karnataka (Chikkaballapur). There will be a meeting of sculptors, and their opinions will be sought on what stone would suit the artwork the best. Once that is finalised two sculptors will be chosen to give the artwork a clay figure. From clay, they will convert to fiber, and from fibre, they will carve into stone. The plan is to finish all this by September because it will take about two months of rituals for the pran pratistha," Misra said.

It is important to note that two sacred Shaligram stones, weighing 31 tonnes and 15 tonnes, have already arrived in Ayodhya from Galeshwar Dham in Janakpur. Mostly found in riverbeds, Shaligram is a stone that is revered by Hindus as it is believed to be a representation of Lord Vishnu.

"People from Nepal often say, in a lighter vein, that it's dowry from Sita to Ram. But there is a predominant view in North India that we should not have a black statue of Ram. A much stronger view is that one cannot cut the shaligram which is an avatar of Vishnu, and Ram himself is an embodiment of Lord Vishnu. So there are options. If the Shaligram is not chosen, it will be given a very rightful, religious location in the complex so that devotees are able to offer their prayers," Misra said.