Crisis Upon Crisis: Why AAP Needs To Take A Hard Look At Its 'Alternative' Politics

The arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is not a small crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party, as it faces a galore of challenges now, barely months after it became the country's ninth national party. With two of its top ministers, Satyender Jain and Manish Sisodia, behind bars for alleged money laundering and policy irregularities, the party that came into being riding on an anti-corruption wave needs to take a hard look at its model of 'alternative politics' for its own survival.

Among the thickest confidants of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since his days as an RTI activist, Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on Sunday for his alleged role in the liquor policy case, is in charge of 18 key departments in the Delhi government, including finance, home, and health. He is central not just to AAP's expansion plans but has also become the face of the Delhi model of governance, focusing mainly on the transformation of government schools and bringing radical changes in the way children are taught in schools. Sisodia's arrest comes at a time when AAP was gearing up to expand in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, as well as in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, where the BJP is in power at present, and also in J&K.

Kejriwal has called Sisodia's arrest "dirty politics" and claimed that the AAP will only emerge stronger from this, while the BJP said the buck doesn't stop at Sisodia and that Kejriwal would be the next to go in. The AAP will also hold a nationwide protest on Monday to oppose the arrest.

However, the question now is: Can the AAP, which made history of sorts in 2015 by winning 67 of 70 seats in Delhi just months after the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014, turn the tables on the BJP? Particularly when it is no longer the disrupter that it used to be but very much the establishment in the capital.

Both Jain and Sisodia have been instrumental in what the AAP calls the successful Delhi model focused on education and health, and it is the absence of these trusted bigwigs that will pose challenges for Kejriwal. While his immediate task is to find Sisodia's replacement, distribute his portfolios, and present the Delhi budget, the party would also need to strike a balance between delivering effective governance in the capital and fine-tuning its political messaging.

An urgent challenge is also the party's handling of Punjab, where it won a landslide victory last year. A series of incidents since have put the party on the back foot, as questions are already being raised about the state government being remote-controlled by Delhi. The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab was also criticised for being ineffective against Khalistani elements in the state after supporters of a radical leader overran a police station near Ajnala last week.