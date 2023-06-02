Live: Coromandel Express Collides Head-On With Another Train In Odisha, Fatalities Feared

BQPrimePoliticsLive: Coromandel Express Collides Head-On With Another Train In Odisha, Fatalities Feared
The accident happened around 7.20 p.m. on Friday near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai from Kolkata

02 Jun 2023, 8:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation purpose. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@iantalmacs?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Ian Talmacs</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/WsIduc3_G0o?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image for representation purpose. (Source: Ian Talmacs on Unsplash)
Railways Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers

Ministry of Railways opened helpdesks at various railway stations after the Coromandel train accident and shared helpline numbers for the same.

Howrah helpline number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur helpline number: 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore helpline number: 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar helpline number: 9903370746

PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress on the train accident in Balasore, Odisha and assured that all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

"Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site," Modi said in a tweet.

Odisha Chief Secretary Issues Statement

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jain issued a statement in the wake of the Coromandel train accident, listing the rescue and relief measures.


Too Early To Determine Fatalities: Indian Railways PRO

It will be too soon to predict fatalities as of now, Amitabh Sharma, PRO at Indian Railways told NDTV. There have been some severe injuries, Sharma confirmed.

Prima facie, a few coaches of Coromandel Express, en route to Chennai from Shalimar got derailed and hit Yashwantpur-Howrah express, coming from the opposite direction, causing 1-2 coaches of the latter to be derailed, Sharma said.

Accident relief train from Bhadrak has reached the spot, he said.

132 Injured Passengers Taken For Treatment 

132 injured passengers have been shifted to community health centres in Soro and Gopalpur, and Khantapada primary health centre, ANI reported, quoting Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

While it cannot be ascertained as of now, several fatalities are feared in the train accident.


West Bengal Government Activates Emergency Control Room

Expressing shock over the Coromandel train accident in Odisha's Balasore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state's emergency control room has been activated, and can be reached on 033- 22143526 and 033-22535185.

All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated, she said in a tweet.






