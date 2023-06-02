Live: Coromandel Express Collides Head-On With Another Train In Odisha, Fatalities Feared

It will be too soon to predict fatalities as of now, Amitabh Sharma, PRO at Indian Railways told NDTV. There have been some severe injuries, Sharma confirmed.

Prima facie, a few coaches of Coromandel Express, en route to Chennai from Shalimar got derailed and hit Yashwantpur-Howrah express, coming from the opposite direction, causing 1-2 coaches of the latter to be derailed, Sharma said.

Accident relief train from Bhadrak has reached the spot, he said.