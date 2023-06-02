Live: Coromandel Express Collides Head-On With Another Train In Odisha, Fatalities Feared
The accident happened around 7.20 p.m. on Friday near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai from Kolkata
Railways Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers
Ministry of Railways opened helpdesks at various railway stations after the Coromandel train accident and shared helpline numbers for the same.
Howrah helpline number: 033-26382217
Kharagpur helpline number: 8972073925, 9332392339
Balasore helpline number: 8249591559, 7978418322
Shalimar helpline number: 9903370746
HWH Helpline no-033-26382217— DRM Kharagpur (@drmkgp) June 2, 2023
KGP helpline no-8972073925, 9332392339
BLS Helpline no-8249591559;7978418322
SHM Helpline no- 9903370746 it's an helpline service you call we will respond.
PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress on the train accident in Balasore, Odisha and assured that all possible assistance is being given to those affected.
"Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site," Modi said in a tweet.
Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023
Odisha Chief Secretary Issues Statement
Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jain issued a statement in the wake of the Coromandel train accident, listing the rescue and relief measures.
#WATCH | Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Coromandel Express train accident in Balasore district.— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
(Video: Chief Secretary's office) pic.twitter.com/9HlqaNtfkZ
Too Early To Determine Fatalities: Indian Railways PRO
It will be too soon to predict fatalities as of now, Amitabh Sharma, PRO at Indian Railways told NDTV. There have been some severe injuries, Sharma confirmed.
Prima facie, a few coaches of Coromandel Express, en route to Chennai from Shalimar got derailed and hit Yashwantpur-Howrah express, coming from the opposite direction, causing 1-2 coaches of the latter to be derailed, Sharma said.
Accident relief train from Bhadrak has reached the spot, he said.
132 Injured Passengers Taken For Treatment
132 injured passengers have been shifted to community health centres in Soro and Gopalpur, and Khantapada primary health centre, ANI reported, quoting Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.
While it cannot be ascertained as of now, several fatalities are feared in the train accident.
West Bengal Government Activates Emergency Control Room
Expressing shock over the Coromandel train accident in Odisha's Balasore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state's emergency control room has been activated, and can be reached on 033- 22143526 and 033-22535185.
All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated, she said in a tweet.
Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2023