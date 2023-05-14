CLP Meeting In Karnataka: Congress Appoints Three Observers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, said the central observers will oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"The Hon’ble Congress President has deputed Shri.Sushilkumar Shinde (the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra), Shri.Jitendra Singh, and Shri.Deepak Babaria (the former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka," he tweeted.

On Saturday, the Congress made a stunning comeback in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority.

The crucial meeting of the CLP will be held later this evening, where a decision to elect the leader will be taken.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are both front runners for the chief minister's post.